Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,721 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BEPC. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 490.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,781,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,926 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,052,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,946,000 after buying an additional 1,362,574 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,628,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 428,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,249,000 after buying an additional 273,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 4,095.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 243,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,223,000 after buying an additional 237,552 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BEPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Renewable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

BEPC stock opened at $33.67 on Thursday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52-week low of $31.10 and a 52-week high of $57.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

