Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $240,000 Stake in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 97.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,913 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,296 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Brightcove were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCOV. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 22.2% during the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,920,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,256,000 after buying an additional 712,335 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 18.9% during the second quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,030,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,486,000 after buying an additional 481,377 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Brightcove by 12.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,939,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,187,000 after acquiring an additional 333,309 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Brightcove by 1,201.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 322,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 297,378 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brightcove by 78.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 520,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after acquiring an additional 228,727 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brightcove alerts:

BCOV opened at $9.17 on Thursday. Brightcove Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $25.26. The company has a market cap of $376.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.94, a PEG ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.85.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCOV. Northland Securities cut shares of Brightcove from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

In other news, CEO Jeff Ray purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 70,300 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.86 per share, for a total transaction of $693,158.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 114,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,526. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Brightcove

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.