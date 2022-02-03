ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) vs. Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Critical Survey

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) and Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ADC Therapeutics and Cassava Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADC Therapeutics $2.34 million 467.23 -$246.29 million ($3.28) -4.84 Cassava Sciences N/A N/A -$6.33 million ($0.55) -83.14

Cassava Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ADC Therapeutics. Cassava Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ADC Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

ADC Therapeutics has a beta of 2.25, meaning that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cassava Sciences has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ADC Therapeutics and Cassava Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADC Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Cassava Sciences 0 1 3 0 2.75

ADC Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $41.60, indicating a potential upside of 162.13%. Cassava Sciences has a consensus price target of $127.75, indicating a potential upside of 179.36%. Given Cassava Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cassava Sciences is more favorable than ADC Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.6% of ADC Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.7% of Cassava Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Cassava Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ADC Therapeutics and Cassava Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADC Therapeutics N/A -94.51% -48.43% Cassava Sciences N/A -9.08% -8.92%

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors. The company also develops clinical-stage product candidates, such as ADCT-601 that is in a Phase Ia clinical trial for the treatment of selected advanced tumors; and ADCT-602, and a Phase I/II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory acute lymphoblastic leukemia, as well as preclinical product candidates, including ADCT-701 and ADCT-901 for the treatment of selected advanced solid tumors. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Genmab A/S, Bergenbio AS, and Synaffix B.V. ADC Therapeutics SA was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Epalinges, Switzerland.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc. engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

