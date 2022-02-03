Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 599 Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Establishment Labs were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 502.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Establishment Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 62.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Establishment Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Shares of Establishment Labs stock opened at $54.12 on Thursday. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.93 and a fifty-two week high of $88.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.38.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $29.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.50 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 46.91% and a negative net margin of 27.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts expect that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Establishment Labs news, Director Edward J. Schutter purchased 2,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.00 per share, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Schutter bought 2,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.50 per share, for a total transaction of $154,187.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

