Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,870 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 585.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of MYGN opened at $25.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.47 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.22. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $36.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $167.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.35 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 9.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Myriad Genetics Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.