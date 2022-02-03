Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires Shares of 205,342 Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 205,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNOG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 13.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,507,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,557,000 after acquiring an additional 293,678 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the third quarter worth $40,177,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 34.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,003,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,569,000 after acquiring an additional 510,566 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 93.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after acquiring an additional 307,409 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 2,379.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after acquiring an additional 480,600 shares during the period. 39.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming stock opened at $7.93 on Thursday. Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $23.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.60.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $35.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.27 million. Golden Nugget Online Gaming had a negative return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 64.50%. Analysts anticipate that Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Company Profile

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

