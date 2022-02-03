Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 28,988 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,501 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,988 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TowneBank by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,315,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,117,000 after buying an additional 73,036 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in TowneBank by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,830,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,115,000 after buying an additional 46,384 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in TowneBank by 32.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,494,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,471,000 after buying an additional 370,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in TowneBank by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,578,000 after buying an additional 56,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TowneBank by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,524,000 after buying an additional 67,547 shares in the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TowneBank stock opened at $31.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.97. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.04.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). TowneBank had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 11.86%. On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

