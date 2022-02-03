Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 15,157 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 1,508.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,157 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 26.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,545,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224,481 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 645.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,065,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,823,000 after buying an additional 922,879 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $15,261,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 101.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,304,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,286,000 after buying an additional 657,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,609,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,056,000 after buying an additional 537,421 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $26.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.41. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 3.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

