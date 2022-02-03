Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) by 18.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryerson in the third quarter worth about $192,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryerson by 15.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryerson in the third quarter worth about $287,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of Ryerson by 1.6% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 29,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryerson in the second quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

RYI stock opened at $21.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.17 and a 200-day moving average of $23.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.26 million, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.63.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $1.50. Ryerson had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 68.51%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

