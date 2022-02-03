Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryerson in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Ryerson in the second quarter worth about $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryerson in the third quarter worth about $192,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryerson in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 146.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

RYI stock opened at $21.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.17 and a 200-day moving average of $23.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.26 million, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.63.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.50. Ryerson had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 68.51%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Ryerson Profile

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.