loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “loanDepot Inc. provides mortgage and non-mortgage loan products. The Company offers consumer credit products to customers, ranging from home loans to unsecured personal loans. loanDepot Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut loanDepot to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut loanDepot to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on loanDepot from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, loanDepot currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.81.

Shares of LDI opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. loanDepot has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average is $6.75.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). loanDepot had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that loanDepot will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh bought 216,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $1,379,837.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in loanDepot by 287.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,992,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,331 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in loanDepot during the fourth quarter worth $5,182,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in loanDepot during the second quarter worth $6,472,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in loanDepot during the third quarter worth $2,809,000. Finally, Leisure Capital Management acquired a new position in loanDepot during the third quarter worth $2,740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

