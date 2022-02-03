Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 23,241 Shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) by 819.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,241 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fidus Investment were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fidus Investment by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 14,378 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Fidus Investment by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 13.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 44,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 10.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. 21.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Fidus Investment stock opened at $18.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.42 million, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.76 and its 200-day moving average is $17.66. Fidus Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.87.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 106.01% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

