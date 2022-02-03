Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $451,000 Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 1,508.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,157 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 26.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,545,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224,481 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,624,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,050,000 after acquiring an additional 382,005 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,609,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,056,000 after acquiring an additional 537,421 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 13.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,518,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,089,000 after acquiring an additional 301,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,347,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,479,000 after buying an additional 299,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EPRT shares. Mizuho lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $26.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.41. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $32.92.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 3.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 167.74%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

