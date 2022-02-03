Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Shares Gap Down to $9.26

Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.26, but opened at $9.02. Zeta Global shares last traded at $9.19, with a volume of 911 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on ZETA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zeta Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $115.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.45 million. On average, analysts forecast that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZETA. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter worth $2,259,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter worth $13,674,000. Adams Street Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $641,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zeta Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.