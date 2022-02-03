GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Shares Gap Down to $81.21

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $81.21, but opened at $79.50. GXO Logistics shares last traded at $82.05, with a volume of 883 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on GXO. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.43.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GXO. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $199,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $1,186,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $324,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $8,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.
GXO Logistics Company Profile (NYSE:GXO)
GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.
