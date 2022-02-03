GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Shares Gap Down to $81.21

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $81.21, but opened at $79.50. GXO Logistics shares last traded at $82.05, with a volume of 883 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GXO. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.43.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that GXO Logistics Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GXO. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $199,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $1,186,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $324,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $8,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

