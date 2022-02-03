Short Interest in Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Expands By 35.5%

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the December 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on TLTZY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 120 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 169 to SEK 168 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.58.

Shares of TLTZY opened at $7.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.49. Tele2 AB has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $7.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.23.

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.

