Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $325.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PODD. Citigroup increased their price target on Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Insulet from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Insulet from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $309.27.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $253.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $257.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.93. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of -562.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Insulet has a twelve month low of $193.70 and a twelve month high of $324.81.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Insulet by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Insulet by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

