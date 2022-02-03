Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC. is a content delivery partner enabling the next wave of Internet business and entertainment. More than 1300 Internet, entertainment, software, and technology brands trust their robust, scalable platform to monetize their digital assets by delivering a brilliant online experience to their global audience. LimeLight’s architecture bypasses the busy public Internet using a dedicated optical network that interconnects thousands of servers and delivers massive files at the speed of light — directly to the access networks that consumers use every day. LimeLight’s proven network and passion for service assures their customers that every object in their library will be instantly delivered to every user, every time. “

LLNW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Limelight Networks from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $537.92 million, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Limelight Networks has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $4.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.97.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.57 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 26.22% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Limelight Networks will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Limelight Networks by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 71,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 17,792 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,106,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,225,000 after purchasing an additional 553,165 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 592.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,425,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,877 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

