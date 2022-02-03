Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $472,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (BATS:SPVM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (BATS:SPVM) by 854.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,729 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF by 139.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF by 33.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $2,530,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $371,000.

BATS:SPVM opened at $53.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.46. Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $30.36.

