Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $472,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (BATS:SPVM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (BATS:SPVM) by 854.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,729 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF by 139.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,530,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at $371,000.

BATS:SPVM opened at $53.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.46. Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $30.36.

