iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL) by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 14,020 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 41,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 27,252 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $627,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,604,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS SVAL opened at $30.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.52 and its 200-day moving average is $30.99.

