Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Target Price to $121.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $122.00 to $121.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.44.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $90.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.04 and a 200-day moving average of $79.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $52.96 and a 12-month high of $95.62. The firm has a market cap of $163.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.53%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $472,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $5,404,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 345,158 shares of company stock worth $29,055,620 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,491,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,626,000 after purchasing an additional 21,460 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 53,563 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 20,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,552,000. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

