Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL) by 54.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $627,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 18,225 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 41,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 27,252 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 14,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,604,000.

SVAL opened at $30.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.99.

