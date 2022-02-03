Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Stock Holdings Increased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Safehold were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Safehold in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Safehold in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Safehold in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Safehold by 248.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Safehold in the second quarter valued at about $351,000. 25.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SAFE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, December 18th. Mizuho lowered Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $96.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.41.

NYSE:SAFE opened at $61.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39 and a beta of -0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.68. Safehold Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.33 and a 52 week high of $95.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.54%.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 6,610 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.63 per share, for a total transaction of $499,914.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 233,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,587,880. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

