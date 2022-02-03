Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Safehold were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safehold during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold during the second quarter worth about $243,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold during the second quarter worth about $259,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Safehold by 248.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold during the third quarter worth about $326,000. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $61.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39 and a beta of -0.27. Safehold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.33 and a fifty-two week high of $95.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAFE. Zacks Investment Research raised Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. Mizuho lowered Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.41.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.58 per share, with a total value of $91,754.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 233,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,587,880. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

