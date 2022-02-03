Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $489,000 Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PALL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,494,000.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF alerts:

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF stock opened at $220.42 on Thursday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $143.06 and a 12-month high of $280.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.99.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.