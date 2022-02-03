Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 130.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,394 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 43.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AUY has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America upgraded Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.29.

AUY opened at $4.07 on Thursday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

