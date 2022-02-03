Deutsche Bank AG Increases Holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,815 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,047,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,311,000 after acquiring an additional 32,853 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,463,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,325,000 after acquiring an additional 295,392 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,775,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,127,000 after acquiring an additional 43,152 shares during the last quarter. Omega Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Omega Fund Management LLC now owns 2,274,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,398,000 after buying an additional 712,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,076,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after buying an additional 950,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.81. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.65% and a negative net margin of 434.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

