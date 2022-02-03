Deutsche Bank AG Sells 29,597 Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 33.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,597 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FSP. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 420.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 927.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

FSP stock opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.87. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $6.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 22.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

