Deutsche Bank AG Sells 11,471 Shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) by 34.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,471 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in National Energy Services Reunited were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,858,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,240,000 after acquiring an additional 829,253 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 466.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 72,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 59,363 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 71,469 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,068,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after purchasing an additional 238,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.88% of the company’s stock.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

Shares of NESR stock opened at $10.28 on Thursday. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.83.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $217.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.94 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 4.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NESR. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

National Energy Services Reunited Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NESR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR).

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.