CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 57.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,094 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,869,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,529,000 after buying an additional 57,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in CVR Energy by 44.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,503,000 after purchasing an additional 606,264 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CVR Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,837,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000,000 after purchasing an additional 30,589 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in CVR Energy by 423.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 946,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,006,000 after purchasing an additional 765,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CVR Energy by 46.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 574,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 181,320 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVI. Scotiabank raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

Shares of CVI stock opened at $20.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.31 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. CVR Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $27.02.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 32.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

