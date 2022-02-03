Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) by 54.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,854 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ares Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,786,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,989,000 after purchasing an additional 579,217 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Barings BDC by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,907,000 after acquiring an additional 31,205 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Barings BDC by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after acquiring an additional 181,844 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Barings BDC by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 560,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 176,800 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Barings BDC by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 412,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 45,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BBDC. Oppenheimer began coverage on Barings BDC in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.15.

Shares of BBDC stock opened at $11.18 on Thursday. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $536.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average is $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 75.01%. The company had revenue of $34.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.86%.

In related news, Director David Mihalick acquired 5,000 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.