Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Stake Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Amerant Bancorp were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMTB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 136.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 81,156 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 493.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 64,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 53,897 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 114,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 49,050 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 33,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 433,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,274,000 after buying an additional 32,016 shares in the last quarter. 31.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMTB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens raised Amerant Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amerant Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

In other news, Director Millar Wilson sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $922,146.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $78,715.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTB opened at $34.47 on Thursday. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $36.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.12. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 18.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.99%.

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

