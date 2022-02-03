Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $539,000 Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,810,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,291,000 after buying an additional 83,606 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,788,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $171,494,000 after purchasing an additional 15,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,758,000 after purchasing an additional 73,002 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,063,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,430,000 after purchasing an additional 187,441 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,051,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,683,000 after purchasing an additional 220,195 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $70.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.96. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 5.15%.

VOYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

In related news, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $190,448.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,355,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,678 shares of company stock worth $2,548,328. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

