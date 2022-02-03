Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 180.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,630 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 48,150.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the second quarter worth about $59,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 2,263.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,153 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the second quarter worth about $212,000.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 1,403,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $40,000,006.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanne Minieri purchased 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

VIRT stock opened at $31.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.83. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $32.35.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $354.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.71 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 38.59%. Virtu Financial’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.87%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

