Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Position Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 69.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NARI opened at $73.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 270.68 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.30. Inari Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.37 and a fifty-two week high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $72.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $2,736,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.67, for a total value of $575,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,784,975 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.17.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

