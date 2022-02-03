Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Raised to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $72.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $58.00.

WBS has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Webster Financial from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.71.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $59.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.42.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.23. Webster Financial had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $316.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 309.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,489,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,256 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Webster Financial by 172.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,569,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,730,000 after buying an additional 993,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Webster Financial by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,595,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,149,000 after buying an additional 690,843 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Webster Financial by 1,930.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 538,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,065,000 after buying an additional 511,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Webster Financial by 16,807.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 490,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,162,000 after acquiring an additional 487,576 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

