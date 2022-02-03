Deutsche Bank AG Has $293,000 Position in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,090 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in VSE were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. increased its position in VSE by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 177,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,796,000 after buying an additional 17,118 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in VSE by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,691,000 after buying an additional 12,610 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in VSE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in VSE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in VSE by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Get VSE alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $50.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.17. VSE Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.34 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from VSE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. VSE’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several brokerages have commented on VSEC. lifted their price target on VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded VSE from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC).

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.