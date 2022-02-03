Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOE. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,370,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,967,000 after purchasing an additional 30,499 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,353,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,685,000 after purchasing an additional 168,424 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 313.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,591 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,860,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,436,000 after purchasing an additional 127,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,724,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,224,000 after purchasing an additional 130,417 shares in the last quarter.

VOE stock opened at $148.45 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $121.25 and a twelve month high of $154.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.45.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

