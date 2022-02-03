Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.57

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.57 and last traded at $14.35, with a volume of 1423827 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.26.

The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $105.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.26 million. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 91.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLNG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 73.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 14.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 304,640 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 10,540 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 303.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,564 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 13,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 182,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golar LNG Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

