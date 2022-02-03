PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) CEO Sells $1,774,125.00 in Stock

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) CEO R Preston Feight sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $1,774,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $96.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.17. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $101.40. The company has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 25.61%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PCAR. Bank of America raised their price target on PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.54.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 54.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

