PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) CEO Sells $1,774,125.00 in Stock

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) CEO R Preston Feight sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $1,774,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $96.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.17. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $101.40. The company has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on PCAR. Bank of America raised their price target on PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.54.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 54.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PACCAR
PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.
