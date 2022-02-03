Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Director Sells $2,796,500.32 in Stock

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 35,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $2,796,500.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lakeland Financial stock opened at $79.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $56.06 and a 1 year high of $85.71. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.37.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.01). Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 24th. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,679,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,122 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 982,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,010,000 after purchasing an additional 57,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 13.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 764,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,110,000 after purchasing an additional 92,038 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 710,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 505,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,546,000 after purchasing an additional 14,066 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

