Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Insider Sells $5,515,580.60 in Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $396.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $306.00 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $389.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $354.44 and its 200 day moving average is $354.81.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.24.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 217.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 234.4% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 34.0% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

