Insider Selling: Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Director Sells 120,000 Shares of Stock

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Director Martin Cohen sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $9,624,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CNS stock opened at $81.59 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.43 and a 1-year high of $101.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $159.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.13 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 87.37% and a net margin of 36.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 4.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 23,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 36.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 46.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.