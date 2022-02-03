Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Given New C$53.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$60.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 69.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$77.00 price target on shares of Dye & Durham in a report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price target on Dye & Durham from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$53.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$62.00.

DND opened at C$31.21 on Wednesday. Dye & Durham has a 12-month low of C$30.75 and a 12-month high of C$53.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.99. The company has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.05.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$112.62 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Dye & Durham will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

