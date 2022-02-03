Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) will announce ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.26). Avadel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.21). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($0.51). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVDL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $1,565,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 70,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the third quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 474,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 74,592 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 161.6% during the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 98,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 60,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

AVDL opened at $6.21 on Thursday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 11.70 and a quick ratio of 11.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.29.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

