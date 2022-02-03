Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Director David W. Gryska Sells 4,500 Shares

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $551,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $137.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.16 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.53. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.99 and a 1 year high of $199.00.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SGEN shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Seagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.
About Seagen
Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.
