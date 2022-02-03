908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) vs. Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Critical Comparison

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) and Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for 908 Devices and Mirion Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 908 Devices 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mirion Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

908 Devices currently has a consensus price target of $65.00, suggesting a potential upside of 310.35%. Mirion Technologies has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 62.98%. Given 908 Devices’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 908 Devices is more favorable than Mirion Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 908 Devices and Mirion Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 908 Devices $26.89 million 16.43 -$12.82 million ($2.16) -7.33 Mirion Technologies $70,000.00 25,534.88 -$45.26 million N/A N/A

908 Devices has higher revenue and earnings than Mirion Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.3% of 908 Devices shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of Mirion Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 51.1% of 908 Devices shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

908 Devices has a beta of 2.77, meaning that its share price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mirion Technologies has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares 908 Devices and Mirion Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 908 Devices -90.18% -17.50% -13.36% Mirion Technologies -40.72% -11.50% -4.28%

Summary

Mirion Technologies beats 908 Devices on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc. develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. Its products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis. 908 Devices Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

