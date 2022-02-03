Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $79.00 to $54.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.00.

BYND opened at $64.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.52, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -31.84 and a beta of 1.48. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $53.10 and a 1-year high of $183.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.24.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $106.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $506,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 0.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 33.6% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.3% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

