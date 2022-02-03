Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Meridian Bioscience, Inc. is a fully integrated life science company that manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic test kits, purified reagents and biopharmaceutical enabling technologies that help deliver answers. Its products provide accuracy, simplicity and speed for the early diagnosis and treatment of common medical conditions, such as C. difficile, H. pylori, foodborne diseases and respiratory infections. In addition, the company develops and manufactures a variety of biological and non-biological materials used in proficiency testing programs. Meridian diagnostic products are used outside of the human body and require little or no special equipment. Meridian Bioscience designs their products to enhance the well-being of the patient-while reducing the total outcome costs of healthcare. Meridian has strong market positions in the areas of gastrointestinal infections, serology, parasitology and fungal disease diagnosis. “

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. Meridian Bioscience has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $30.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.09.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 2.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 2.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 5.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.2% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

